COMUNICADO: Las últimas evidencias clínicas presentadas en SAWC 2020 ilustran la utilidad destacada de MolecuLight i:X® (2)

-- Póster PI-002 - Highest Scoring for Oral/Podium PresentationUsing the UPPER/LOWER Infection Checklists and Real-time Fluorescence Imaging: A Complimentary Approach to Wound AssessmentRosemary Hill Vea [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872918-1&h=1096279748&u=https%3A%2 F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2872918-1%26h%3D267769 737%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.woundcarelearningnetwork.com%252Fconte nt%252Fassessing-wounds-using-upperlower-infection-checklist-real-time-f luorescence-imaging%26a%3DWatch&a=Vea] la presentación clínica -- Póster GR-05:Real-world Evidence Demonstrating Utility of Bacterial Fluorescence Imaging to Guide Treatment Decision Making in 283 WoundsLaura M. Jones, Ashley Jacob, Alyssa Mackey, Nathan Krehbiel, Anna D'souza, Monique Y. RennieVea [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872918-1&h=1977723837&u=https%3A%2 F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2872918-1%26h%3D128273 8598%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fyoutu.be%252FGFHyRUCL2_I%26a%3DWatch%2B&a =Vea] el abstracto de video -- Póster EBP-009:Superabsorbent Dressing Impact on Fluorescing Bacteria in the Real-World SettingCatherine MilneDescargue [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872918-1&h=4149159382&u=https%3A%2 F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2872918-1%26h%3D272594 801%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmoleculight.box.com%252Fs%252Ff6nx6nw91d0n 60vygprctt2quwrzei7b%26a%3DDownload%2B&a=Descargue] el póster -- Póster EBP-008:Evaluation of a Novel Antimicrobial Topical Spray to Reduce BioburdenCatherine MilneDescargue [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872918-1&h=306863516&u=https%3A%2F %2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2872918-1%26h%3D3568093 182%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmoleculight.box.com%252Fs%252F1antkitdtodw nahnht68nykc0j2f4yyy%26a%3DDownload%2B&a=Descargue] el póster -- Póster CR-026:Stopping the Guesswork: Using Point-of-care Fluorescence Imaging to Guide Antibiotic StewardshipMonique RennieDescargue [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872918-1&h=3312298097&u=https%3A%2 F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2872918-1%26h%3D720263 803%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmoleculight.box.com%252Fs%252Fac3vxtd48te2 6frao87hzxkapv23pt15%26a%3DDownload%2B&a=Descargue] el póster -- Póster CR-027:Fluorescence Imaging and Delayed Healing Are the Only Significant Predictors of Bacterial Loads >10,000 CFU/g: Data from 350 WoundsMonique Y. Rennie, Liis Teene, Anna D'souza, Thomas SerenaVea [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872918-1&h=3162997349&u=https%3A%2 F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2872918-1%26h%3D262844 6956%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fyoutu.be%252FA7aGH64QEP0%26a%3DWatch%2B&a =Vea] el abstracto de video -- Póster GR-12:Quantitative vs. Semi-quantitative Measurements of Bacterial Load in Wounds: Assessment of 1053 Data Points from 41 Bacterial Species in a 350-patient TrialMonique Y. Rennie, Liis Teene, Anna D'souza, Thomas SerenaVea [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872918-1&h=2024729644&u=https%3A%2 F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2872918-1%26h%3D207088 3602%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fyoutu.be%252FMZh_vLKMjYg%26a%3DWatch%2B&a =Vea] el abstracto de video -- Póster GR-20:An Evidence-based Decision Tree Using Fluorescence Imaging to Address Bacterial Load Per International GuidelinesLiis Teene, Anna D'souza, Monique Y. RennieVea [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872918-1&h=3462278078&u=https%3A%2 F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2872918-1%26h%3D158627 0377%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fyoutu.be%252FDkEiINvIDQ8%26a%3DWatch%2B&a =Vea] el abstracto de video -- Póster HE-012:Health Economics of Fluorescence Imaging: Realized Cost Savings with Appropriate Treatment of Bacteria in Chronic WoundsMonique Y. Rennie, Liis TeeneDescargue [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872918-1&h=3158373689&u=https%3A%2 F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2872918-1%26h%3D156512 8865%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fmoleculight.box.com%252Fs%252Fa9swfqw3w5n lkq4qmgy4b7cm4znvgiho%26a%3DDownload%2B&a=Descargue] el póster -- Póster M LR-044:In vivo Detection of Bacteria Within a Biofilm Using a Point-of-care Fluorescence Imaging DeviceAndrea J. Lopez, Landrye Reynolds, Rachel Diaz, Isiah George, William Little, Laura M. Jones PhD, Monique Y. Rennie PhD, Allie Clinton Smith, PhDVea [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872918-1&h=3220941326&u=https%3A%2 F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2872918-1%26h%3D121174 9265%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fyoutu.be%252FqD0KF9lFH4A%26a%3DWatch%2B&a =Vea] el abstracto de video

En el hall de muestras SAWC Virtual, MolecuLight ha compartido además su nueva ruta de reembolso de Estados Unidos [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872918-1&h=1011455007&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2872918-1%26h%3D2833089545%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fus.moleculight.com%252Freimbursement%252F%26a%3Dits%2Bnew%2BUS%2Breimbursement%2Bpathway&a=nueva+ruta+de+reembolso+de+Estados+Unidos] (a fecha de 1 de julio de 2020) que incluye dos códigos CPT(®) (categoría III) por trabajo físico y pago de instalaciones para los casos de Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) en las asignaciones Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC). Estos nuevos códigos se han emitido por medio de AMA [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872918-1&h=1592129153&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2872918-1%26h%3D333667552%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fcan01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%252F%253Furl%253Dhttps%25253A%25252F%25252Fwww.ama-assn.org%25252F%2526data%253D02%25257C01%25257Crsandler%252540moleculight.com%25257C35e1632aa3f14b899fea08d8237559fa%25257Cc1c571f97a154da4baaaff92e0736a4f%25257C1%25257C0%25257C637298334355260936%2526sdata%253DVmpIp8dcFlNKBeTjE%25252F0ezXgz5N3ALLCQGSRLOTuoe94%25253D%2526reserved%253D0%26a%3DAMA%2B&a=AMA%C2%A0]y CMS [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872918-1&h=2192229931&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2872918-1%26h%3D910888680%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fcan01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%252F%253Furl%253Dhttps%25253A%25252F%25252Fwww.cms.gov%25252F%2526data%253D02%25257C01%25257Crsandler%252540moleculight.com%25257C35e1632aa3f14b899fea08d8237559fa%25257Cc1c571f97a154da4baaaff92e0736a4f%25257C1%25257C0%25257C637298334355270934%2526sdata%253DqG5j9PpiLXLhBsH%25252BAItSAcj6nyQdDV3wjeYBorvCQ4A%25253D%2526reserved%253D0%26a%3DCMS&a=CMS], respectivamente, tras una revisión importante realizada por el órgano principal de las evidencias de apoyo clínicas, y con cada cuerpo reconociendo la necesidad médica de este procedimiento.

* CPT es una marca registrada de la American Medical Association

Acerca de MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. (www.moleculight.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872918-1&h=486493755&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2872918-1%26h%3D693919668%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.moleculight.com%252F%26a%3Dwww.moleculight.com&a=www.moleculight.com]) es una empresa privada de técnicas de imagen médicas que ha desarrollado y comercializa su propia tecnología patentada de plataforma de técnicas de imagen por fluorescencia en varios mercados clínicos. El primer dispositivo lanzado para comercialización de MolecuLight, el sistema de imágenes por fluorescencia MolecuLight i:X(®) y sus accesorios ayudan a la detección de bacterias [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872918-1&h=3283572131&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2872918-1%26h%3D3272184625%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fus.moleculight.com%252Fmoleculight-ix%252F%26a%3Ddetection%2Bof%2Bbacteria&a=la+detecci%C3%B3n+de+bacterias] y la medición digital de las heridas [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2872918-1&h=1447004554&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2872918-1%26h%3D3749665047%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fus.moleculight.com%252Fdigital-measurement-of-wound-area-length-width-and-depth%252F%26a%3Ddigital%2Bwound%2Bmeasurement&a=la+medici%C3%B3n+digital+de+las+heridas], además de ofrecer una solución portátil de diagnóstico en puntos de atención al paciente para el mercado global del tratamiento de heridas. MolecuLight i:X proporciona a los facultativos información sobre las características fluorescentes de las heridas que contienen bacterias para ayudarles a realizar mejores diagnósticos y decidir el tratamiento. La empresa también comercializa su tecnología de plataforma de técnicas de imagen por fluorescencia para otros importantes mercados con necesidades sin cubrir a nivel global, como la seguridad alimentaria, cosmética para el consumidor, y otros mercados clave.

MolecuLight tiene operaciones en todo el mundo que se desarrollan a través de su sede y de las filiales con las que cuenta en distintos países, que comprenden MolecuLight Inc. (Canadá), MolecuLight Corp. (Estados Unidos), MolecuLight GmbH (Alemania), MolecuLight France (Francia), MolecuLight UK Ltd. (Reino Unido), MolecuLight Italy S.R.L. (Italia) y MolecuLight Holland B.V. (Países Bajos). Cada una de estas entidades tiene el apoyo de equipos locales de Ventas y Aplicaciones Clínicas que ofrecen demostraciones clínicas y el exhaustivo programa de formación de MolecuLight para ayudar a los clientes y contribuir a la continua adopción del dispositivo i:X.

