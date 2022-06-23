PROEXCA launches the Vocational Training Program in Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands 2022

PROEXCA launches the Program for Professional Training Abroad aimed at students who have recently completed their professional training and want to start work experience abroad.

The objective of the Program is to train young people from the Canary Islands, graduates in Higher Cycle Vocational Training, through professional internships in companies in a country on the European continent, preferably Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands.

The skills to be acquired are language training (English) and practical training for a maximum of 4 months in companies, clusters, entities, NGOs and institutions in a country on the European continent, preferably Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands.

The requirements of the participants are to have Spanish nationality, registration and/or residence in the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands (minimum 3 years), to be over 18 and under 30 years of age, to be in possession of the title in higher cycle Vocational Training, level B1 in English, among others.