Unas mil personas apoyan en Beirut a Mashrou' Leila tras la suspensión de su concierto en Biblos

A Lebanese band performs on stage to show solidarity with Lebanese band Mashrou' Leila during a concert held under the slogan 'The Sound of Music Is Louder' at Hamra's Aresco Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, 09 August 2019. According to media reports, some 1,000 people attended the concert in Beirut's Hamra area in support of the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community and in solidarity with the band Mashrou' Leila who were due to perform on 09 August at the Byblos International Festival. The Mashrou' Leila concert was canceled last week after pressure from Christian groups against the festival and the band. Hamed Sinno, the lead singer of the Lebanese alternative rock band Mashrou' Leila, is openly gay and the songs of the group back LGBT rights. (Abierto, Líbano) EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH EFE