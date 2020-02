Belga "Effacer l'historique" gana Oso de Plata Especial de la 70 Berlinale

Benoit Delepine (R) and Gustave Kervern arrive for the Closing and Awards Ceremony of the 70th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 29 February 2020. The Berlinale runs from 20 February to 01 March 2020. (Cine, Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN EFE