Bread y Butter, los pavos futboleros que esperan el indulto de Trump

Officials with the National Turkey Federation introduce the National Thanksgiving Turkeys 'Bread' (R) and 'Butter' (L) at the Willard InterContinental hotel in Washington, DC, USA, 25 November 2019. One of the North Carolina-raised fowl will be 'pardoned' by US President Donald J. Trump during the 72nd annual Presentation of the National Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden at the White House, 26 November 2019. (Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE//ERIK S. LESSER EFE