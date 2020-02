El Gobierno de Bolsonaro carga contra la cineasta brasileña nominada al Óscar

(L-R) Producer Tiago Pavan, British filmmaker Joanna Natasegara, Brazilian filmmaker Petra Costa and producer Shane Boris arrive for the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Loews Hotel Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California, USA, 27 January 2020. The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will be held on 09 February 2020. (Brasil, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT EFE