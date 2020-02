Jeremy Irons y Bérenice Bejo, un jurado comprometido para la 70 Berlinale

(L-R) Actress Berenice Bejo (France / Argentina), playwright and filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan (USA), jury president and actor Jeremy Irons (UK), Producer Bettina Brokemper, programmer, film critic and director Kleber Mendonca Filho (Brazil), actor Luca Marinelli (Italy), and director Annemarie Jacir (Palestine) pose during the ÇInternational Jury' photocall during the 70th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 19 February 2020. The movie is presented in the Official Competition at the Berlinale that runs from 20 February to 01 March 2020. EFE