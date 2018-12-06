Lista completa de nominados en televisión para la 76 edición de Globos de Oro

Mejor serie dramática:"The Americans"."Bodyguard"."Homecoming"."Killing Eve"."Pose".Mejor actriz de serie dramática:Caitriona Balfe - "Outlander".Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid"s Tale".Sandra Oh - "Killing Eve".Julia Roberts - "Homecoming".Keri Russell - "The Americans".Mejor actor de serie dramáticaJason Bateman - "Ozark".Stephan James - "Homecoming".Richard Madden - "Bodyguard".Billy Porter - "Pose".Matthew Rhys - "The Americans".Mejor serie de comedia o musical:"Barry"."The Good Place"."Kidding"."The Kominsky Method"."The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel".Mejor actriz de serie de comedia o musical:Kristen Bell - "The Good Place".Candice Bergen - "Murphy Brown".Alison Brie - "GLOW".Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel".Debra Messing - "Will &Grace".Mejor actor de serie de comedia o musical:Sacha Baron Cohen - "Who is America?".Jim Carrey - "Kidding".Michael Douglas - "The Kominsky Method".Donald Glover - "Atlanta".Bill Hader - "Barry".Mejor serie limitada o película televisiva:"The Alienist"."American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace"."Escape at Dannemora"."Sharp Objects"."A Very English Scandal".Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película televisiva:Amy Adams - "Sharp Objects".Patricia Arquette - "Escape at Dannemora".Connie Britton - "Dirty John".Laura Dern - "The Tale".Regina King - "Seven Seconds".Mejor actor de serie limitada o película televisiva:Antonio Banderas - "Genius: Picasso".Daniel Brühl - "The Alienist".Darren Criss - "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace".Benedict Cumerbatch - "Patrick Melrose".Hugh Grant - "A Very English Scandal".Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie, serie limitada o película televisiva:Álex Borstein - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel".Patricia Clarkson - "Sharp Objects".Penélope Cruz - "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace".Thandie Newton - "Westworld".Yvonne Strahovski - "The Handmaid"s Tale".Mejor actor de reparto de una serie, serie limitada o película televisiva:Alan Arkin - "The Kominsky Method".Kieran Culkin - "Succession".Édgar Ramírez - "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace".Ben Whishaw - "A Very English Scandal".Henry Winkler - "Barry".