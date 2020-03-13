Listado de estrenos y rodajes de cine y televisión cancelados por el COVID-19

Los estudios de Hollywood aplazaron los estrenos y rodajes de la mayoría de sus producciones para frenar la crisis por el coronavirus, que ha puesto en cuarentena a una de las industrias que más dependen del buen funcionamiento del mercado global.

Este es el listado de los estrenos y rodajes, tanto de cine como de televisión, aplazados hasta el momento por el COVID-19:

ESTRENOS

- "James Bond: No Time To Die".

- "Mulan"

- "Fast & Furious 9"

- "A Quiet Place Part II"

- "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway"

- "Little Fires Everywhere"

- "The Lovebirds"

- "The New Mutants"

- "Antlers"

RODAJES DE CINE

- "Mission Impossible: 7"

- "The Little Mermaid"

- "Competencia Oficial"

- Cinta biográfica sobre Elvis Presely sin título oficial

- "Nightmare Alley"

- "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings"

- "Home Alone"

- "Peter Pan & Wendy"

- "The Last Duel"

- "Birds of Paradise"

- "The Nightingale"

RODAJES DE TELEVISIÓN

- "Grey’s Anatomy"

- "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier"

- "The Morning Show"

- "Riverdale"

- "Grace and Frankie"

- "Survivor"

- "The Amazing Race"

- "Law & Order: SVU"

- "NCIS"

- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

- "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers"

- Proyectos actuales de Netflix para las próximas dos semanas (por determinar).