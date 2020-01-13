Listado de nominados para la 92 edición de los Óscar

La Academia de Hollywood anunció este lunes los nominados para la 92 edición de los Óscar, que se celebrará el próximo 9 de febrero en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).

Esta es la lista completa de candidatos:

- Mejor película:

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

- Mejor actriz:

Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")

Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")

Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")

Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")

Renée Zellweger ("Judy")

- Mejor actor:

Antonio Banderas ("Dolor y gloria")

Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")

Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")

Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")

Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")

- Mejor actriz de reparto:

Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")

Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")

Scarlett Johansson ("Jojo Rabbit")

Florence Pugh ("Little Women")

Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")

- Mejor actor de reparto:

Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood")

Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")

Al Pacino ("The Irishman")

Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")

Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")

- Mejor dirección:

Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")

Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood")

Todd Phillips ("Joker")

Sam Mendes ("1917")

Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite")

- Mejor guion original:

"Knives Out" (Rian Johnson)

"Marriage Story" (Noah Baumbach)

"1917" (Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Quentin Tarantino)

"Parasite" (Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won)

- Mejor guion adaptado:

"The Irishman" (Steven Zaillian)

"Jojo Rabbit" (Taika Waititi)

"Joker" (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver)

"Little Women" (Greta Gerwig)

"The Two Popes" (Anthony McCarten)

- Mejor película de animación:

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"I Lost My Body"

"Klaus"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

- Mejor película internacional:

"Corpus Christi" (Polonia)

"Honeyland" (Macedonia del Norte)

"Les Misérables" (Francia)

"Dolor y gloria" (España)

"Parasite" (Corea del Sur)

- Mejor montaje:

"Ford v Ferrari" (Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland)

"The Irishman" (Thelma Schoonmaker)

"Jojo Rabbit" (Tom Eagles)

"Joker" (Jeff Groth)

"Parasite" (Jinmo Yang)

- Mejor fotografía:

"The Irishman" (Rodrigo Prieto)

"Joker" (Lawrence Sher)

"The Lighthouse" (Jarin Blaschke)

"1917" (Roger Deakins)

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Robert Richardson)

- Mejor diseño de vestuario:

"The Irishman" (Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson)

"Jojo Rabbit" (Mayes C. Rubeo)

"Joker" (Mark Bridges)

"Little Women" (Jacqueline Durran)

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Arianne Phillips)

- Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:

"Bombshell" (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker)

"Joker" (Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou)

"Judy" (Jeremy Woodhead)

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, David White)

"1917" (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, Rebecca Cole)

- Mejor banda sonora:

"Joker" (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

"Little Women" (Alexandre Desplat)

"Marriage Story" (Randy Newman)

"1917" (Thomas Newman)

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (John Williams)

- Mejor canción original:

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" ("Toy Story 4")

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" ("Rocketman")

"I'm Standing With You" ("Breakthrough")

"Into the Unknown" ("Frozen 2")

"Stand Up" ("Harriet")

- Mejor diseño de producción:

"The Irishman" (Bob Shaw, Regina Graves)

"Jojo Rabbit" (Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková)

"1917" (Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales)

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh)

"Parasite" (Lee Ha Jun, Cho Won Woo)

- Mejor mezcla de sonido:

"Ad Astra" (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano)

"Ford v Ferrari" (Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Steven A. Morrow)

"Joker" (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Tod Maitland)

"1917" (Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson)

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano)

- Mejor edición de sonido:

"Ford v Ferrari" (Donald Sylvester)

"Joker" (Alan Robert Murray)

"1917" (Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate)

"Once upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Wylie Stateman)

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (Matthew Wood, David Acord)

- Mejores efectos visuales:

"Avengers Endgame" (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, Dan Sudick)

"The Irishman" (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Stephane Grabli)

"1917" (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, Elliot Newman)

"The Lion King" (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy)

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy)

- Mejor documental:

"The Edge of Democracy"

"American Factory"

"The Cave"

"For Sama"

"Honeyland"

- Mejor cortometraje documental:

"In the Absence"

"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"

"Life Overtakes Me"

"St. Louis Superman"

"Walk Run Cha-Cha"

- Mejor cortometraje de animación:

"Dcera (Daughter)"

"Hair Love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

- Mejor cortometraje de acción real:

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbors' Window"

"Saria"

"A Sister".