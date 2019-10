El Prado reúne a expertos para abordar defensa del patrimonio en conflictos

Vista de la estatua de Velázquez ante el Museo del Prado. EFE/Ballesteros/Archivo SPAIN ART:View of the statue of Spanish painter Velazquez outside the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, 19 November 2014, that is offering a free entrance to public for the permanent collection and temporal exhibitions 'Bernini's Souls' and 'Spanish Drawings from the Hamburger Kunsthalle: Cano, Murillo and Goya' on the occasion of its 195th anniversary. EFE