Listado de ganadores de la 93 edición de los Óscar

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 26 abr (EFE).- "Nomadland" fue la película más premiada de la 93 edición de los Óscars con tres galardones: mejor cinta, mejor dirección (Chloé Zhao) y mejor actriz (Frances McDormand), mientras que Anthony Hopkins se llevó el de mejor actor por "The Father".

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", "The Father", "Sound of Metal", "Soul", "Mank" y "Judas and the Black Messiah", se llevaron dos estatuillas cada una.

Esta es la lista completa de los galardones:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

"Nomadland".

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland").

MEJOR ACTOR

Anthony Hopkins ("The Father").

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Frances McDormand ("Nomadland").

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah").

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Yuh-jung Youn ("Minari").

MEJOR FILME DE ANIMACIÓN

"Soul".

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, por "The Father".

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Emerald Fennell, por "Promising Young Woman".

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

"Another Round" (Dinamarca).

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"Fight for You" ("Judas and the Black Messiah"). Música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II. Letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas.

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

"Soul" (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste).

MEJOR SONIDO

"Sound of Metal" (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh).

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Ann Roth, por "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

"If Anything Happens I Love You".

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN

"Two Distant Strangers".

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Erik Messerschmidt, por "Mank"

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

"My Octopus Teacher", de Pippa Ehrlich y James Reed.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

"Colette".

MEJOR MONTAJE

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, por "Sound of Metal".

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson, por "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".

MEJOR PRODUCCIÓN ARTÍSTICA

"Mank" (Donald Graham Burt y Jan Pascale)

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher, por "Tenet".