El BCE mantiene los tipos de interés

epa02750738 French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde arrives to give a press conference to announce her candidacy to head the International Monetary Found (IMF), in Paris, France, 25 May 2011. 'I have decided to present my candidacy to the Direction General of the IMF', said Lagarde during a press conference. 'This decision', she added, 'I have reached after a profound reflexion, and with the full support of the president and the prime minister'. Lagarde becomes a strong candidate to succed compatriot Strauss-Kahn, who has resigned after being charged with sexual assault in USA. EPA/EMMA FOSTER EFE