Abogada de las víctimas de Epstein pide al príncipe Andrés que testifique

Attorney Gloria Allred (L) and her client Teala Davies, who is alleging she was a victim of sexual abuse by late financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was a minor, leave a press conference where Allred discussed a lawsuit she is filing for Davies against Epstein'Äôs estate in New York, New York, USA, 21 November 2019. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE EFE