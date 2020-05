Los Ángeles adelanta su toque de queda por saqueos de bandas organizadas

Jim (R) reacts and cry while talking to neighbors as he sees his store looted and ransacked following a day of protest during which thousands of protesters took the street to demonstrate following the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck, in Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT EFE