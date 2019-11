Arranca la segunda semana de audiencias para abrir un juicio político a Trump

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., (L) and ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes of Calif., start the hearing with Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, 19 November 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. EFE