Cancilleres de Asean se reúnen en Bangkok con homólogos de EEUU, China y UE

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (2-R) greets ASEAN Foreign Ministers Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah (L), Myanmar's Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin (2-L), Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin (3-L) and Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (R) during the opening ceremony of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 July 2019. Thailand will host the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings from 29 July to 03 August 2019. (Abierto, Malasia, Birmania, Filipinas, Singapur, Tailandia, Singapur) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EFE