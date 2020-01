Enviados de Guaidó instan a la "autocrítica" y prometen resolver "errores"

Venezuelan National Assembly Congressman Juan AndrÈs MejÌa (2-L), with Congressman Rafael Guzm·n (L), Congressman and Guaidoís envoy for the UN Miguel Pizarro (2-R) and Congressman JosÈ Guerra (R), responds to a question from the news media during a press conference in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2020. Yesterday in Caracas Venezuelaís authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro used his security forces to surround the National Assembly building, blocking lawmakers from re-electing the opposition leader Juan GuaidÛ. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW EFE