La Fiscalía rumana confirma que los huesos encontrados pertenecen a la menor asesinada

The portraits of kidnapped, raped and killed Romanian girl, is surrounded by wilting flowers and messages, at a makeshift memorial in front of Romanian Interior Ministry headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, 29 July 2019, Issued on 30 July 2019. Romanian Interior Minister Nicolae Moga has announced his resignation on 30 July 2019, amid the Caracal tragedy scandal. The surprising decision comes just six days after his EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT EFE