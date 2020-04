Francia registra 20.265 muertos por coronavirus tras sumar 547 en un día

A Nurse prepares her protective gear (blouse, gloves and mask) at the COVID-19 unit of Saint Nazaire CH hospital, in Saint Nazaire, western France, 16 April 2020. France seems to be slowly reaching the peak of the epidemic after one month of a strict lockdown in an attempt to stop the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease. (Francia) EFE/EPA/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH EFE