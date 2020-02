Gloria Allred: "Hoy es un nuevo día para las víctimas de violencia sexual"

Attorney Gloria Allred (3-R), who represented three of the six women who testified in Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial, smiles while standing in front of members of Weinstein'Äôs legal team, including Arthur Aidala (L) and Donna Rotunno (2-L), after Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape in New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 24 February 2020. EFE