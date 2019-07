El Gobierno yemení acusa a los rebeldes de atacar un mercado en el norte del país y matar a civiles

A handout photo made available by the Houthi Movement shows wounded Yemenis lay on beds at a hospital after they were allegedly injured in a Saudi-led airstrike hit a market in the northern province of Saada, Yemen, 29 July 2019. According to reports, an alleged Saudi-led airstrike targeted a busy market in the northern Yemeni province of Saada, killing at least 14 people, including four children, and injuring 26 others. EFE