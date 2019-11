Miles de afganos claman contra Comisión Electoral, a la que acusan de fraude

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Adbullah wave the Afghan national flag as they protest near the presidential office of incumbent President Ashraf Ghani, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 29 November 2019. Abdullah Abdullah and his supporters were protesting to demand transparency in the election process showing their concerns on the recounting of the ballots. (Elecciones, Protestas, Afganistán) EFE/EPA/JAWAD JALALI EFE