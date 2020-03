Muertos 20 soldados de Hafter y 5 mercenarios rusos en combates en Trípoli

Migrants check the rubble of a destroyed detention center in Tripoli's, Libya, 03 July 2019. according to media reports, At least 44 people killed and 130 were injured after strike hit the Tajoura detention center held at least 600 refugees were attempting to reach Europe from Libya. The parties disputed didn't claimed any responsibility for the attack. (Atentado, Libia) EFE/EPA/STR EFE