Puigdemont pierde el acceso a la Eurocámara un día después de que se activarse la euroorden

Ousted former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont takes part in a protest with Catalan supporters in Brussels, Belgium, 15 October 2019. The Spanish Supreme Court on 14 October 2019 issued a fresh European arrest warrant for the deposed former president following its sentencing of former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras to 13 years in jail for sedition and misuse of public funds. Several other political leaders were also handed multi-year prison sentences for their roles in holding a failed independence vote in 2017. (Protestas, Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET EFE