Suiza también se une al "supermartes"

A voter casts her ballot in the ballots box next to voters mark their ballots on the Super Tuesday, during the Democrats Global Presidential primary voting, at a polling location situated in the Holy Trinity Church, in Geneva, Switzerland, 03 March 2020. The Democrats Abroad Global Presidential Primary runs from 03 March to 10 March. (Elecciones, Suiza, Estados Unidos, Ginebra) EFE/EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI EFE