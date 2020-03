Austria suspende vacaciones de policías y República Checa limita el tráfico con Alemania

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz gives a press briefing during the second day of a Special European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2020. EU heads of state or government gather for a special meeting to discuss the EU'Äôs long-term budget for 2021-2027. (Lanzamiento de disco, Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND EFE