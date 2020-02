Confirman la primera muerte por coronavirus en Hong Kong

A hospital staff stands outside a ward designated to attend to suspected cases of Coronavirus, at a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, 03 February 2020. Although there is no confirmed case of Coronavirus reported from Pakistan, but the presence of thousands of Chinese Workers on different projects across the country has alerted the authorities to devise a contingency plan. China warned that the coronavirus outbreak is accelerating further, deepening fears about an epidemic that has affected more than 2,700 people worldwide and killed 360 people in the country. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER EFE