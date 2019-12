La Fiscalía de EE.UU. acusa de crimen de odio a hombre que apuñaló a judíos

An undated handout photo made available by Rockland County Correctional Center shows a booking photo of Grafton Thomas, 37, from a prior arrest in Rockland County, New York, USA, (issued 29 December 2019). According to media reports on 28 December Grafton Thomas allegedly burst into the home of Hasidic rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, in Monsey, New York an upstate suburb, with a machete and stabbed and wounded five people during a Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony. EFE