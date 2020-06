India alimentará a 800 millones de perjudicados por COVID-19 hasta noviembre

Indian workers set up beds as they prepare a Covid care facility which can accommodate around five hundred Covid-19 patients in an indoor stadium inside Commonwealth Games(CWG) Village sports complex New Delhi, India, 30 June 2020. Countries around the world are taking measures to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. (Nueva Delhi) EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA EFE