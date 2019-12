Mueren tres rescatistas en un accidente de helicóptero en el sur de Francia

Vehicles destroyed during the floods in Mandelieu la Napoule, southern France, 04 October 2015. Residents of southern France need to prepare for more inclement weather, warned French President Francois Hollande, as the death toll from overnight flooding rose to 16. During a visit to the town of Biot along with Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, Hollande warned of more rain coming. He said the situation on many streets remained unsafe and urged people to pay attention and exercise caution. (Inundaciones, Francia) EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER EFE