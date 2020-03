Primera compra de alimentos en Jordania tras 4 días de confinamiento total

Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at the check-out counter of a small supermarket in Amman, Jordan, 25 March 2020. On the fifth day of full curfew in Jordan, the government has decided to allow the opening of pharmacies, small supermarkets, bakeries and drinking water shops so that people are able to purchase the items they need. Under strict rules of social distancing, shoppers are allowed inside the stores, but only in small numbers at a time and after taking precautionary disinfection measures. Bigger supermarkets will be allowed to sell online for home delivery starting on 26 March. Jordan has so far registered 153 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, while no death derived from the disease has been reported at this point. (Abierto, Jordania) EFE/EPA/AMEL PAIN EFE