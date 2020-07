El Reino Unido comunica 137 muertos por COVID-19 y 544 nuevos contagios

Stephanie Chrysostomou wears PPE as she cleans her business the Imagination beauty salon ahead of re-opening in north London, Britain, 03 July 2020. Pubs, restaurants, places of worship and other businesses will reopen their doors across the UK on 04 July after more than three months of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. (Abierto, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EFE