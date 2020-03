Suiza dicta una semi-cuarentena y cierra todos los establecimientos cinco semanas

Swiss Federal president Simonetta Sommaruga, second-right, briefs the media about the latest measures to fight the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic next to Swiss Federal councillor Karin Keller-Sutter, Swiss Federal councillor Viola Amherd, and Swiss Federal councillor Alain Berset, in Bern, Switzerland, 16 March 2020. (Suiza) EFE/EPA/ANTHONY ANEX EFE