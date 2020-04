El empleo y la economía, también en el objetivo del coronavirus

Italian priest Don Marco Mori blesses the casket of a deceased during a funeral ceremony in the square outside a mortuary in Brescia, northern Italy, 07 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown over the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Since Italy entered a lockdown over the coronavirus crisis, relatives are unable to say a final goodbye when a patient dies, media reported. (Italia) EFE/EPA/FILIPPO VENEZIA EFE