470.000 empresas alemanas solicitan reducción de jornada subvencionada

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Hubertus Heil, speaks during a sesstion at the Bundestag Germany's lower house of parliament in Berlin, Germany, 25 March 2020. The Bundestag assembled in reduced capacity due to the health crisis to address a series of measures to counter the Coronavirus pandemic in Germany. Among the issues addressed are the Supplementary Budget Act 2020, bankruptcy amid the crisis, Hospital Relief Act, Population protection and social security. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to prevent the wide spread of the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/OMER MESSINGER EFE