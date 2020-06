El golpe de la covid al desempleo en Portugal: dudas oficiales y estimaciones

The public occupies only seats marked in the Casa da Musica to attend the concert of the Baroque Orchestra in Porto, Portugal, 01 June 2020. One of the main cultural facilities in Porto resumes the concerts with limited capacity due to the current situation of the covid-19 pandemic. Theaters, concert halls and cinemas can reopen from today, on the same day that it is possible to return the cultural initiatives outdoors. (Cine, Abierto) EFE/EPA/ESTELA SILVA EFE