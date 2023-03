Remite la borrasca Juliette pero continuará dejando nevadas, heladas y temperaturas frías

#ImageOfTheDay#StormJuliette is raging over the Balearic Islands 🇪🇸@AEMET_Esp issued a 🟥alert for #Mallorca, warning of possible 8-metre waves and heavy snowfall



⬇️The 🌀 cyclonic structure of #Juliette was visible in the image acquired on 28 February by #Sentinel3 🇪🇺🛰️ pic.twitter.com/liPujOIDnz