La muerte del joven negro de Atlanta fue un homicidio, confirma la autopsia

An undated handout photo made available by Stewart Trial Attorneys on 15 June 2020 shows Atlanta Police Department (APD) shooting victim Rayshard Brooks, 27. Brooks, who was the father of three daughters and had a stepson, was killed 12 June 2020, during a confrontation with two APD officers in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant. (Estados Unidos) EFE/STEWART TRIAL ATTORNEYS EFE