Despega el primer vuelo espacial desde Estados Unidos a la EEI en nueve años

A handout photo made available by NASA shows NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, (R), and Douglas Hurley (L) , wearing SpaceX spacesuits, are seen as they depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for the Demo-2 mission launch at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 30 May 2020. NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission is the first launch with astronauts of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency'Äôs Commercial Crew Program. The test flight serves as an end-to-end demonstration of SpaceX'Äôs crew transportation system. Behnken and Hurley are scheduled to launch at 3:22 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 30, from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. EFE