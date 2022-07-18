Find out about the girls, ages 8 to 18, who learn to build up next-generation startups at Technovation Girls

Next Monday, July 25th, starting at 12 o’clock at the Aula de Piedra at the Rectorado building (Juan de Quesada Street, 30, Vegueta), is the day that the opening ceremony is going to take place by the hands of the members of the teams participating in the projects developed by the Technovation Girls Programme during the 2021-2022 edition. This programme is developed by AIVERSE/Technovation Girls Canarias in collaboration with the Vice-rectorate for Students, Alumni and Employability, the Social Council and the Telefónica Chair of the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Technovation Girls is an international programme for technological entrepreneurship and vocational encouragement for girls between the ages of 8 and 18 with a coach or tutor’s mentorship. The girls develop a mobile application intended to solve a certain problem of their community, thus acquiring skills at technology, entrepreneurship, communication and teamwork, among others.

The act will be hosted by David Sánchez Rodríguez, Vice-Rector for Students, Alumni and Employability of the ULPGC; Jamila Diallo Ba Dieng, Ambasadress of Technovation Girls Canarias, and María José Monferrer, President of the Alverse Association.

During the act, three teams from the Canary Islands will exhibit their ideas, developed between the months of January and April, which will be assessed by a panel of experts formed by María José Monferrer, President of the Alverse Association; Nira Santana Rodríguez, professor, researcher and consultant with expertise in art, gender and videogames; and Moisés Santana Quintana, head and manager of Emerge Canarias.

The three apps developed in this edition by the three canarian teams have been:

1. Team M2IA. App: Maxbot.

An IA that checks if the person trying to access the app is authorized. Then, a sound will signal that an engine is opening the house door.

2. Team Trillionaire. App: Salvanario

An app that provides direct access to emergency calls in case you face an aggression or accident.

3. Team ART GIRLS. App: Coe.

An app that promotes recycling, since climate change is affecting the environment.

At the end of the act, the panel will award the winners.

In order to keep track of the room capacity, which is limited, the relatives of the team members who wish to have a seat in the act need to enrol through this form.