Update of the public financial instruments for startups

In addition to all the aid shown in this list, in the last six months the calls financed with European recovery funds have been continued within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan: Next generation EU, through two instruments: the Recovery and Resilience Facility, and REACT-EU. Among its actions to promote innovative entrepreneurship is the development of the Spain Entrepreneurial Nation Strategy, in order to promote the creation and growth of companies, the FOND-ICO Next Tech Fund to promote private investment in innovative digital projects of high impact: startups with investments of less than €1M and scaleups with a minimum ticket of more than €3M and Activa Startups, which is described in detail below.

Startups can also benefit indirectly from other calls for the Recovery Plan and PERTE, strategic projects that require collaboration between administrations, companies and research centers in sectors such as mobility, health, renewable energy, agri-food, language, circular economy, naval industry, aerospace, digitization of the water cycle, microelectronics and semiconductors and social economy.

INDEX:

1st SUBSIDIES

1.1 R&D projects – National grants

Neotec and Neotec women entrepreneurs (CDTI)

Grants for contracts for the training of researchers in companies (industrial doctorates)

Torres Quevedo Program

Activate startups

Application for patents and utility models SPTO

Digital Enabling Technologies (former AEESD)

1.2 R&D projects – Regional grants

Support lines of the Ministry of Science, Universities and Innovation and the Ministry of Education and Universities of the Community of Madrid

1.3 R&D projects – European grants

EUROPEAN INNOVATION COUNCIL (EIC)

EUROSTARS

European Partnership in Horizon Europe

1.4 Internationalization projects

ICEX – Next

2nd SOFT LOANS OR CREDITS

2.1 Loans or soft credits – R&D projects – National aid

CDTI – Research and development projects

collaboration challenges

Connected Industry 4.0

Multilateral or bilateral programs (EUREKA)

2.2 Others

ICO Lines – Companies and Entrepreneurs 2021

Lines for SMEs in productive investments and commercial establishments COFIDES – Financial Instruments

3rd PARTICIPATORY LOANS

3.1 Programs with participation in capital / participating loans – R&D projects

ENISA financing lines

3.2 Internationalization

COFIDES – Fund for foreign investment operations of small and medium-sized enterprises (FONPYME)

COFIDES – Fund for investments abroad (FIEX)

4º OTHER AID OR FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

4.1 Other aid for SMEs, not specific to startups (Guarantees, Public purchase...)

AVALMADRID

CDTI – Innovative Public Procurement

CDTI – INNODEMAND

Grants to Industrial SMEs for Industry 4.0 Projects

Activate Industry 4.0

4.2 Other aid:

RIS 3 – Grants to promote technological innovation and promote the transfer of technology to the productive sector

RIS3 – Grants to support technological innovation projects with a tractor effect prepared by Open Innovation Nuclei (“HUBS” for Innovation)

Other programs of the State Plan for Scientific and Technical Research and Innovation 2021-2023?