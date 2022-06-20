Tenerife hosts the first edition of TEDNOMAD

Tenerife Digital & Nomad Fest, TEDNOMAD, is the name of the new festival that was held on June 2 at Lago Martiánez in Puerto de la Cruz, a new event dedicated to reflecting on the change in our way of relating to work and the new technologies associated with an increasingly near future. It lasted four days and had more than thirty speakers divided into 20 activities, with representatives of some of the most important companies in the sector. Among them were the companies of Bit2Me, Fellow Funders, Flexjobs, and Plaiground. In addition, these activities were carried out in English and Spanish and conferences, round tables, concerts and meetings were also held.

For the realization of this festival, some of the most outstanding companies in the sector worldwide were involved with the aim that the presentations and meetings with their protagonists serve to leave their mark on the place where it is celebrated. In addition, TEDNOMAD was very useful for entrepreneurs in the tourism or technology sector, owners of 'startups', providers of 'coworking' or 'coliving' services, as well as self-employed or employed workers who want to know the lifestyle that proposes the end of labor presenteeism.

Companies in Tenerife, one of the largest and most eclectic remote worker communities in the world, are facing the challenge of adapting to this impending paradigm shift. For this reason, the experts investigate the new forms of habitat that this phenomenon proposes, as well as the ways of adapting the same spaces to the new needs.

The festival hosted a panel dedicated to the bureaucratic challenges faced by digital nomads or visas, and the innovation and ICT coordinator of the Tenerife Chamber of Commerce, María Victoria Cairós, explained why Tenerife would be an ideal place to to work.

Another of the topics discussed at the event was cybersecurity, with the exclusive participation of Marcus Hutchins, one of the most well-known internet hackers in the world, and Susana Fernández, lawyer and president of the National Association of Security Professionals: Ethical Hacking.

Digital Nomad Fest aspires to lead the most outstanding events in the technology sector in Spain. For this reason, it will function, on the one hand, as a learning laboratory to focus on all aspects of smart work, from the bureaucratic challenge that any self-employed worker or visas have to face, to how to deal with personal relationships in a nomadic environment.

This first summit dedicated to creativity and technology will host the best professionals in the digital field. TEDNOMAD will also be held in Malaga later this year. Both editions will serve as a space for reflection on an expanding phenomenon of which it is estimated that more than a billion people will be part of it by 2030.