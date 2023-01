El antes y el después de la nevada en el Teide, visto desde un satélite

We have received a lovely #NewYear2023 present from our friend and colleague @i_ameztoy:



A video that shows the #Teide volcano in #Tenerife #Canarias 🇪🇸 before (21 December) and after (31 December) the heavy snowfall that disrupted the access to the National Park on the 26th pic.twitter.com/YYbp6ahuLg