In Spain, municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants have aid of 25 million for infrastructures for audiovisual creation

The First Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, has chaired the Sectorial Conference for Digital Transformation, where she has announced the next call for aid to strengthen the infrastructure of the audiovisual digital ecosystem in local entities.

It is a call with a budget of 25 million euros aimed at projects of local entities with more than 100,000 inhabitants that wish to equip themselves with spaces and infrastructures for the creation of audiovisual content in order to make them available to SMEs in the audiovisual sector.

These new grants will be added to the call for grants published last Saturday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) for experimental and innovative projects in the audiovisual and video game field using technologies associated with the metaverse and Web 3.

Another issue addressed at the Digital Conference was co-governance, as it is essential for the digital skills of citizens. Almost 1,500 million euros have already been transferred to the autonomous communities between 2021 and 2022 for the digitization of the education system. In autumn, the main national programs for digital inclusion of the entire population throughout the territory will be launched.

At the meeting, the vice president reported on the progress in the deployment of the Spain Digital 2026 agenda, updated two years after its launch to identify strategic projects and priorities on which to work closely with autonomous communities, city councils, the public sector and the private sector.

Spain leads the deployment of the Recovery Plan in Europe and the Digital Spain agenda constitutes the digital pillar, with a planned investment of some 20,000 million euros. All the representatives of the autonomous communities have valued the advance in investments and programs in digitization, as well as the collaboration for this process of digital transformation.