Regresan a sus casas los vecinos que permanecían desalojados por el incendio en La Palma

#EMSR671 #IFPuntagorda



Clouds are continuing to hamper the mapping of the burnt area of the #wildfire which is still ongoing in #LaPalma 🇪🇸



The figure of 2,238 ha may therefore be underestimated in yesterday's Monitoring Product.



Stay tuned fro updates https://t.co/akjOweXkGS pic.twitter.com/qMwgSEY1uQ