Thanks to the Innpulso Network, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Adeje bet on R&D as a vector of transformation

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, has chaired in Madrid the Plenary of the Innpulso Network, a meeting forum between municipalities to which, in the Canary Islands, only Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Adeje belong. The minister highlighted this Network as a cooperation exercise and highlighted the need to empower city councils in the field of science and innovation to move towards a more resilient society. Morant has opted for R&D as a vector for the transformation of cities to increase the well-being of its citizens.

Specifically, the Innpulso Network brings together the municipalities that have been recognized by the Ministry of Science and Innovation as 'Cities of Science and Innovation' for their commitment to R&D through local policies and for their support for companies with a strong scientific, technological and innovative component.

Last June, the entry of 20 new cities into the Innpulso Network was approved, an extension that demonstrates the growing interest of Spanish municipalities in the Network and proves the good work done to date.

Currently, 83 cities of all sizes are part of the Innpulso Network, a space where good practices are also shared in the management of innovative policies and communication initiatives to transfer these projects to citizens.

Likewise, this Network is an increasingly active agent in promoting innovative policies such as public procurement of innovation, support for innovative SMEs and entrepreneurs, and the definition of innovation criteria.

Innovation Agents in the Innpulso Network

The Ministry of Science and Innovation has planned an investment of around 12 million euros for the hiring of local innovation agents in the municipalities of the Innpulso Network with the aim of strengthening the management capacities of innovation policies at the local level.

This project, pioneer in Spain, has had an excellent reception among the cities that are part of the Network and 86% of the municipalities that comprise it have requested a subsidy from the Ministry to hire an innovation agent.