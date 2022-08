MAPA | Así se ve desde el espacio la nueva carretera que corta las coladas del volcán de La Palma

#ImageOfTheDay



The eruption of #CumbraVieja🌋caused major issues for the road network of #LaPalma 🇪🇸



Recently, a🆕road through the lava flow was opened, reducing the transit ⏲️from ~1 hour to just 10 min.



⬇️The new 🚘 network is visible in the #Sentinel2 🇪🇺🛰️ image of 27 July pic.twitter.com/kyFm6IWrC1