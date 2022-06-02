Startups, SDGs and the 2030 Agenda, a perspective from the Canary Islands and Spain

There are many factors that predispose start-ups to make favourable contributions to the 2030 agenda. Start-ups are characterized by their innovative, transformative, and scalable nature. They can face the challenges and threats that arise in the world in which we live, such as the depletion of natural resources, climate change, gender, socioeconomic and generational inequalities, among others. Acting from the local and with a global perspective.

These threats require immediate action by society, businesses, and the social partners. Now is the time to develop and promote external talent, innovation, transformation, and creativity in our companies and start-ups. For these reasons, start-ups not only generate social and environmental benefit, but also economic profitability. By focusing on the main social and environmental problems, we foster new business opportunities and innovations.

Likewise, start-ups recognize various activities for the achievement of the SDGs, such as social entrepreneurship, rural entrepreneurship, eco-entrepreneurship, and entrepreneurship by and for women.

The impact of innovative entrepreneurship will depend on the legal framework and the supporting institutions. Along these lines, the Spain Entrepreneurial Nation project, promoted by the Presidency of the Spanish Government, aims to achieve an entrepreneurial nation with a high social impact, betting on a more prosperous, fair, and sustainable society.

As the Spanish government points out, this strategy is directed at three axes: improving education, promoting research, development, and innovation (R&D) in the economy, and promoting innovative entrepreneurship. With this last point, it is intended that the tractor sectors of the country, bet on innovation to increase productivity and generate quality employment. To promote innovative entrepreneurship, the following goals are set.

The goal of the investment is to strengthen the economy and promote business growth.

The talent goal is aimed at developing, attracting and retaining specialized profiles motivated by the challenges faced by the most dynamic ecosystems. Investment in education is fundamental to its reach.

The goal of scalability is essential to strengthen the foundations for business growth.

With these goals, it is intended to meet the main needs of technological and innovative entrepreneurship, such as financing, knowledge, human resources and fostering entrepreneurial capacity and culture. All this accompanied by policies that seek inclusive development and the application of an enabling regulatory framework for start-ups.

From the Canary Islands, we must encourage collaboration and the exchange of ideas from local environments, activating synergies from the different activities that take place in the territory. Defining the problems and lines of action for the SDGs become a central aspect for the local economy of the archipelago.

In short, start-ups are increasingly relevant in achieving the SDGs, providing innovative and transformative solutions to global challenges and threats. Therefore, promoting the creation of start-ups is an essential element to encourage entrepreneurship, making Spain a more prosperous, strong, and competitive country.

*Translated by Daniel Rodríguez