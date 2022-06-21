Talentum arrives in Tenerife to promote entrepreneurship

Talentum, a platform created by Telefónica with the intention of supporting the talent of young people through scholarships and aid programs. On April 26, the Island Council of Tenerife announced the approval of the Talentum program on the island. Enrique Arriaga, director of innovation for Tenerife, assured during the presentation of Talentum Tenerife that the program is conceived as “a triple helix” that is formed between the administration, society and companies. The main intention of Talentum is to promote entrepreneurship among young people.

Innovation, research and promotion are only a small part of what the Talentum program offers to those young people who decide to participate. The approval of the program is mainly focused on the projects of the young people that generate the most interest, in which the most talent is seen. This is because it seeks to promote an economy that seeks and promotes the talent of people. From early childhood education to those who are doing a specialization. At the same time, it is also about generating a greater number of trained young people in order to adapt them to companies that are looking for young employees.

The Talentum program involves entrepreneurship and, at the same time, training to adapt to the field that young people want. The approval of this program in Tenerife is part of a larger scope: the Master Plan for Innovation. This plan seeks to attract companies to Tenerife or even create new companies or startups in Tenerife. All this is done with the intention of promoting the economy and reducing youth unemployment.

There are cases in which young people do not even consider investing due to the fact that they do not have the necessary resources to do so. Thinking about situations like this, the island director of innovation, María Aránzazu Artal, Talentum makes available to people the resources they need to undertake. These resources are divided into several groups or colors: blue (Business), yellow (Training), green (Project) and pink (Research). That is, business, training, projects and research.